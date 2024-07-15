FBI investigates Trump shooting as potential act of domestic terrorism

US law enforcement is treating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as a potential act of domestic terrorism.

Police found possible explosives in the home and car of suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks, who is believed to have acted alone and to have used an assault rifle legally purchased by his father.

Investigators are trying to understand the motive behind the attack: Officials said Crooks, a registered Republican and member of a local gun club who also reportedly made a $15 donation to a progressive group, did not have an unusual online history or signs of extreme political views.

AD

Former classmates gave conflicting reports, some calling the 20-year-old kitchen worker a “loner” who was bullied, others describing him as intelligent, “always nice,” and passionate about history.