Trump federal classified documents case dismissed

A federal judge dismissed former US President Donald Trump’s classified documents case on Monday.

Judge Aileen Cannon — who has overseen the case in which Trump was accused of mishandling sensitive documents at his Florida resort — ruled the indictment violated the appointments clause of the Constitution, according to a court filing.

Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, had been weighing whether Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel is invalid. In arguing that the case should be dismissed, Trump’s lawyers argued Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional because he has too much independence from Department of Justice leadership.

AD

That theory was promoted by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurring opinion for the recent court ruling that presidents have broad immunity for official actions. Thomas wrote that offices like the special counsel’s must be approved by Congress.

Cannon’s ruling can be appealed, at which point it would go to a Circuit court for consideration.