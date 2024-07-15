Trump federal classified documents case dismissed

The News
A federal judge dismissed former US President Donald Trump’s classified documents case on Monday.
Judge Aileen Cannon — who has overseen the case in which Trump was accused of mishandling sensitive documents at his Florida resort — ruled the indictment violated the appointments clause of the Constitution, according to a court filing.
Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, had been weighing whether Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel is invalid. In arguing that the case should be dismissed, Trump’s lawyers argued Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional because he has too much independence from Department of Justice leadership.
That theory was promoted by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurring opinion for the recent court ruling that presidents have broad immunity for official actions. Thomas wrote that offices like the special counsel’s must be approved by Congress.
Cannon’s ruling can be appealed, at which point it would go to a Circuit court for consideration.
Know More
Trump was charged with 40 federal counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents; the indictment accused him of storing documents in a ballroom, bathroom, bedroom, and storage room at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
The case was the first federal indictment of a former US president, and was previously seen by legal experts as the strongest of all the criminal cases against Trump. But since being assigned the case, Judge Cannon had delayed its start indefinitely and came under scrutiny for her handling of the case — including her decision to hear Trump’s defense arguments against Smith’s appointment.
The strategy of challenging Smith’s appointment was seen as a “far-fetched bid” and among “Trump’s most dubious efforts to unravel the case,” Politico wrote last month.
But analysts said Thomas’ endorsement of the theory bolstered the probability that Cannon could take it seriously.