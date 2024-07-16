Networks approach angry Republicans with caution

Television networks are raising their security levels in Milwaukee and two major cable television networks dialed back their coverage of the Republican National Convention response to anger from the right at the media in the wake of Saturday’s attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump.

NBC News pulled its flagship Morning Joe program on Monday, CNN reported, in order to avoid the possibility that a guest may make “an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole.” (A network spokesperson emphatically denied the story to the Washington Post, saying that it wanted to cover the breaking news with what the paper described as “a unified broadcast feed among NBC News, its cable sibling MSNBC and the streaming network NBC News Now.”)

CNN also altered its programming plans in the wake of Saturday’s shooting, a sign of scheduling fluidity and concerns about the anger of Republicans gathered in Milwaukee.

The news network decided to keep some of its highest profile anchors away from Milwaukee for the first days of the convention. Three network insiders told Semafor that several prominent primetime on-air personalities, chief among them Anderson Cooper, were scheduled to broadcast live from the Republican National Convention on Monday, but instead decided to stay in New York. The move came as CNN and other news outlets with staff on the ground heightened their security following Saturday’s shooting.

A CNN spokesperson said it was inaccurate to report that enhanced security guided the decision to keep them out of Milwaukee, saying that programming logistics related to weekend coverage of the assassination attempt on Trump kept them in New York. The spokesperson suggested that more high-profile anchors will likely be on the ground in the coming days, and pointed to the roster of anchors who were already broadcasting from the RNC.

And at least two television networks raised the level of security around their employees covering the convention, people familiar with those decisions said.

