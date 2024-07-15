Events Newsletters
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Updated Jul 15, 2024, 10:04am EDT
East Asia

China’s economic growth slows, as key economic meeting begins

Tingshu Wang/Reuters
The News

China’s economic growth missed forecasts by a wide margin, slowing to an annual rate of 4.7%.

The underwhelming figures highlighted Beijing’s failure to boost domestic consumer spending ahead of a key meeting which kicked off today, where Chinese Communist Party leaders will chart the country’s economic path.

Although officials have vowed to prioritize “high-quality development” in areas such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, a ballooning debt burden — including as much as $11 trillion in off-the-books borrowing — may put that at risk. Now, debt-fueled growth looks “illusory and suggests China’s future is far from assured,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

