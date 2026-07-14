Trump says Cuba may be stockpiling Iranian drones

President Donald Trump said the US was investigating whether Iran is storing drones in Cuba, potentially giving Washington an excuse to attack the island nation after months of impasse.

“If they do have that… we’ll take care of it in short order,” Trump said. His comments came shortly after Washington’s ambassador to the UN said Cuba represented “a national security threat,” accusing China and Russia of using the country as a platform to spy on the US.

The White House has repeatedly threatened to oust Cuba’s communist regime, sanctioning key figures and state entities, and tightening a trade embargo that has led to a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation.