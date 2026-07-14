Chinese solar firms divest from US

Chinese solar companies are rushing to divest from the US as Washington looks to curb China’s influence in the clean energy sector.

More than half of Chinese clean-tech investments in the US announced since 2022 have been canceled, paused, or delayed. The sell-off was sparked by US President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which rolled back Biden-era incentives that had encouraged green investment. Two leading Chinese solar firms were also recently added to a Pentagon blacklist, The Wire China noted.

While Chinese stranded assets are benefiting American investors, the restrictions could force Chinese manufacturers to quit the US market altogether, one analyst warned, “because at some point, it will stop making financial sense.”