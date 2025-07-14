Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US, Australia, Japan carry out anti-China drills

Jul 14, 2025, 6:29am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Taiwanese soldiers at a naval base.
Ann Wang/Reuters

US forces trained alongside Australian and Japanese troops to prepare for a possible war with China, as Washington looks to combat what it sees as a growing threat from Beijing.

The drills came after the three countries signed a naval logistics deal and partnered with India to try to wean themselves off dependence on China for critical minerals.

Yet Washington’s efforts at building an anti-Beijing alliance are not without challenges: The White House has pushed for Canberra and Tokyo to outline plans for a potential US-China war over Taiwan, but Australia has rebuffed the demands. And a recent Asia tour by the US secretary of state — intended to project American dependability — was abruptly cut short, leaving regional allies frustrated.

Prashant Rao
AD
AD