US, Australia, Japan carry out anti-China drills

US forces trained alongside Australian and Japanese troops to prepare for a possible war with China, as Washington looks to combat what it sees as a growing threat from Beijing.

The drills came after the three countries signed a naval logistics deal and partnered with India to try to wean themselves off dependence on China for critical minerals.

Yet Washington’s efforts at building an anti-Beijing alliance are not without challenges: The White House has pushed for Canberra and Tokyo to outline plans for a potential US-China war over Taiwan, but Australia has rebuffed the demands. And a recent Asia tour by the US secretary of state — intended to project American dependability — was abruptly cut short, leaving regional allies frustrated.