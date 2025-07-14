Trump to announce plan to arm Ukraine: Report

US President Donald Trump will reportedly today unveil a plan to arm Ukraine, a sharp pivot after months of trying to draw Russia to the negotiating table.

The effort — described by a top Republican as “aggressive” — will include the transfer of offensive weapons, Axios said. Trump earlier told reporters that Washington would send Kyiv Patriot interceptors, paid for by the European Union.

The US leader has turned against his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in recent weeks: Trump spoke positively of Putin in his first term, and sought a rapprochement with Russia in the initial months of his second. That has since shifted. Putin “talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening,” Trump said.