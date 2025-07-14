President Donald Trump is getting directly involved in the $9.4 billion rescissions measure this week and talking to senators directly, people familiar with the matter said.

Senators are also bracing for him to erupt if the federal cuts fail, and the White House does not want the Senate to amend the package, a senior administration official told Semafor. This week “may be a huge pivot point in how this town does business,” budget director Russ Vought said ahead of Tuesday’s procedural vote.

There’s also a political squeeze: Trump is telegraphing that Republicans who fight for Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding won’t have his support.

Meanwhile, the National Congress of American Indians is urging Congress to reject those cuts. Republicans aren’t counting on the support of either Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, or Susan Collins, R-Maine, though neither senator has made a final call.