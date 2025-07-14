The startups helping African countries capture the value of their mineral exports

When Nigeria’s mining regulators cracked down on illegal diggers in 2023, it was an early sign the government had tired of being a raw material economy locked out of the most profitable parts of the minerals value chain. Even though hundreds of miners were arrested, many more were incentivized to form cooperatives as the authorities built digital registries to formalize local supply chains. By the end of 2024, mining revenues jumped more than 500% to $24 million, and this year two Chinese-backed lithium processing plants worth over $600 million are expected to open.

These policy shifts in Nigeria are part of a wider trend across the continent to create more value from African minerals at home beyond simply extraction. At the forefront of this shift are a new wave of African startups that are building trust in mineral and raw material supply chains, turning informal trade into something global buyers can verify.

These companies are offering audit trails and compliance platforms, local reagent plants, and data-backed logistics services. If they’re successful, they could play a crucial role in helping African countries capture more value from the minerals they export.

Lagos-based Sabi, cofounded by Anu Adedoyin Adasolum and Ademola Adesina, initially focused on digitizing the back-end of informal retail, and is now using the same software infrastructure to verify commodity exports. Through its TRACE platform (Technology Rails for African Commodity Exchange), the company, which has raised around $66 million from venture capital backers, helps producers generate verified digital “passports” for commodities like lithium, cocoa, and sesame.

In Botswana, Calisto Radithipa is helping cut cobalt refining delays by building modular chemical plants through Kemcore. And at Matta, Mudiaga Mowoe is quietly digitizing the procurement supply chain for manufacturers across West Africa.

None of these companies own any mines or farms, but all three want to be indispensable in the next phase of Africa’s commodity supply chain story.