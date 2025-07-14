South Africa suspends police chief as crime soars

South Africa’s president suspended the country’s police chief over accusations of abuse and corruption, but the move failed to assuage allies who wanted a firmer response.

The move comes amid mounting frustration with the country’s law enforcement, which for decades has faced allegations of abuse — including thousands of cases of a still-prevalent torture mechanism used during apartheid — and yet failed to reduce crime.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has “once again outsourced executive responsibility,” by getting a commission to look into the accusations, the leader of the ruling coalition’s second-biggest party said, while the Mail & Guardian’s editorial board lamented that if the latest allegations were true, “then there is no mistaking that we are living in a mafia state.”