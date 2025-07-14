Events Email Briefings
South Africa suspends police chief as crime soars

Updated Jul 14, 2025, 8:53am EDT
South Africa’s former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.
South Africa’s former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Esa Alexander/File Photo/Reuters.

South Africa’s president suspended the country’s police chief over accusations of abuse and corruption, but the move failed to assuage allies who wanted a firmer response.

The move comes amid mounting frustration with the country’s law enforcement, which for decades has faced allegations of abuse — including thousands of cases of a still-prevalent torture mechanism used during apartheid — and yet failed to reduce crime.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has “once again outsourced executive responsibility,” by getting a commission to look into the accusations, the leader of the ruling coalition’s second-biggest party said, while the Mail & Guardian’s editorial board lamented that if the latest allegations were true, “then there is no mistaking that we are living in a mafia state.”

A chart showing the homicide rates for a group of select countries.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
