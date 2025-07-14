Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari dies

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari died aged 82, leaving a mixed legacy.

Buhari made history in 2015 by becoming the first Nigerian opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president in an election. The former general had previously ruled the West African country for about 18 months in the early 1980s as a military leader but lost three elections before defeating Goodluck Jonathan. Buhari went on to secure a second term in 2019 before leaving office two years ago.

His electoral success stood in contrast to his record in office. Nigeria’s economy, the largest in Africa when he took the reins, fell into recession twice during his presidency and insecurity spread nationwide — from the Boko Haram insurgency to mass kidnappings and a resurgence of attacks on Niger Delta oil facilities. The violent quelling of mass protests against police brutality also prompted widespread criticism of his human rights record.

Despite being a divisive figure, tributes have poured in since Buhari’s death was announced on Sunday. President Bola Tinubu hailed Buhari as “a patriot, a soldier, a statesman” who led with “quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential.”