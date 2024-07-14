FBI hunts for gunman’s motives in Trump rally shooting aftermath

As the fallout from the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a rally on Saturday continues, law enforcement have yet to reveal a motive for the attack.

The FBI has identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, a town located about 50 miles south of where the rally was held. He was identified using DNA, according to law enforcement, as he carried no ID. Crooks was a registered Republican, according to media reports, but had also previously donated to a liberal voter group. He had no criminal history according to Pennsylvania public court records.

Secret Service agents shot and killed Crooks at the scene on Saturday.

Crooks killed one attendee and critically injured two spectators, officials said.

Trump said a bullet grazed his right ear and caused him to bleed, but he was otherwise fine. In a post Sunday, Trump said, “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United.”

It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the shooting’s planning or execution.