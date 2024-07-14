Biden orders security review after Trump rally shooting

In a brief statement to the press on Sunday, US President Joe Biden said he had ordered an independent review of the security at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally “to assess exactly what happened,” and perhaps shed light on how a shooter was able to open fire at the former president and other rally goers.

Biden promised to share the assessment with the American people, and that he had also directed the US Secret Service to review the security measures at the Republican National Convention, set to begin on Monday.

Echoing his comments from Saturday, he rejected political violence and called for national unity.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence — or any kind of violence for that matter,” Biden said. “An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation.”

Biden made the three-minute-long address after receiving a briefing in the White House Situation Room from top law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle. The president said he would address the situation at length later Sunday in an address from the Oval Office.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt of the former president.