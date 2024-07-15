Biden implores nation to ‘lower the temperature’

President Joe Biden on Sunday pleaded with the American public to “lower the temperature in our politics” in the United States in the wake of an assassination attempt on this Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

“While we may disagree, we are not enemies, we are neighbors, we’re friends, coworkers, citizens, and most importantly we are fellow Americans,” Biden said in the less than seven-minute address delivered from the Oval Office. “We must stand together.”

Biden decried the shooting at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally over the weekend, which the FBI is investigating as a possible act of domestic terrorism, as well as other instances of political violence: the attack on Paul Pelosi, a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol in which Trump has been charged.

“We cannot allow this violence to be normalized,” Biden said. “It’s time to cool it down.”