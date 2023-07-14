What it means: The Russian military is in turmoil

Popov’s allegations are evidence of the widespread discontent within Russia’s military, the Journal notes.

“The biggest tragedy of contemporary war is the absence of counter-battery capabilities, the absence of artillery reconnaissance, and the mass death and maiming of our brothers as a result of the enemy’s artillery,” Popov said in his audio message to troops.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not comment on Popov’s allegations when pressed by a BBC reporter.

Surovikin, who has been missing since intelligence emerged that he had prior knowledge of Wagner’s uprising, is “resting,” according to senior Russian leadership. Some Russian media outlets have reported that Surovikin was arrested, but those reports have not yet been confirmed.