Venezuelan earthquakes death toll nears 5,000

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last month approached 5,000, while thousands more remain missing.

The Pan American Health Organization on Friday warned that the country faces a “critical” emergency that could trigger a major health crisis, as poor sanitation and an overburdened health system increase the likelihood of disease outbreaks.

Meanwhile economists have estimated that the disaster could cost Venezuela as much as 6% of its GDP, which is already down almost three-quarters from its 2013 peak after years of Chavista rule.

“Venezuela’s natural disaster was unavoidable,” a Latin America expert wrote. “But the devastation it has left in its wake was not.”