US firms step up push for DR Congo mining maps

A US aviation firm is readying a proposal to collect geological data in the DR Congo, joining several foreign companies who are mapping key mining information in a bid to unlock what could be trillions of dollars in precious mineral material in the central African nation.

The plan comes as foreign competition heats up, especially among US and Chinese firms, for mineral resources in DR Congo, the world’s biggest source of mined cobalt, which is key for the renewable energy transition. Though China has long been dominant in DR Congo’s extractive sector — Chinese companies control most producing assets in DR Congo’s copper-cobalt mines — the US is looking to expand its footprint. In December, Washington and Kinshasa signed a deal to grant US companies preferential access to critical minerals,

Mapping Congolese mines for key geological data is a key component of new projects, and Washington is eager for those projects to gain ground. As part of that push, US-based Dynamic Aviation is preparing a technical and financial proposal to collect, integrate, and analyze DR Congo’s geological data, after the company’s CEO pitched the plan to DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi in Houston in June, where he was attending a World Cup match.

“The president has done a very good job of reframing the Congolese-US relationship,” Michael P. Murphy, an adviser to Dynamic, told Semafor. “Because of that reframing, there is a priority for American companies to make investments and bring expertise to Congo.”

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If the plan is approved, Dynamic would join Spain’s Xcalibur geophysics company and the US investment firm Atlas Park to survey mines in the country. Dynamic and Xcalibur said the data would belong to the Congolese government, while Atlas Park’s findings are expected to be shared with DR Congo’s national geological service.

Jean-Claude Mputu, deputy director at Resource Matters, a nonprofit focused on natural-resource governance, said the US is having to play catch-up with China in DR Congo, and obtaining geological data is key to those efforts. “The Americans are arriving in a copper and cobalt market where the Chinese have almost taken everything,” he told Semafor.