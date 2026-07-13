Saudi’s first ultra-luxury train doesn’t make any stops

One of Saudi Arabia’s newest luxury journeys will take you right back to where you started. Dream of the Desert, the kingdom’s first ultra-luxury train, is due to start running at the end of the year, with cabins from $8,000 a night. One of its trips will leave Riyadh in the afternoon on a two-day swing through the desert without stopping. For those who do want to get off, there are three-day tours north to AlUla, by way of the prehistoric rock art at Jubbah and a night camping in the dunes, or an overnight run to Qassim during Ramadan, with iftar and suhoor meals served on board and the hours between spent stargazing.