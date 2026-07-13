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Saudi’s first ultra-luxury train doesn’t make any stops

Jul 13, 2026, 8:59am EDT
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Photo of Dream of the Desert train guest room.
Courtesy of Dream of the Desert

One of Saudi Arabia’s newest luxury journeys will take you right back to where you started. Dream of the Desert, the kingdom’s first ultra-luxury train, is due to start running at the end of the year, with cabins from $8,000 a night. One of its trips will leave Riyadh in the afternoon on a two-day swing through the desert without stopping. For those who do want to get off, there are three-day tours north to AlUla, by way of the prehistoric rock art at Jubbah and a night camping in the dunes, or an overnight run to Qassim during Ramadan, with iftar and suhoor meals served on board and the hours between spent stargazing.

Manal Albarakati
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