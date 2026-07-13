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Europe steps up commitments to Kyiv

Jul 13, 2026, 7:06pm EDT
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A Ukrainian drone operator
Stringer/Reuters

Ukraine and its European allies on Monday announced a coalition to develop an anti-ballistic missile system to protect against Russian attacks.

Europe has stepped up its commitments to Kyiv as the US pulls back from its role as the continent’s guardian: France’s president said Europe would defend itself “with blood, if necessary.”

Ukraine’s drone attacks have triggered a fuel crisis in Russia and forced Moscow to suspend shipping in a critical waterway, shifting the war’s momentum in Kyiv’s favor. But one of Ukraine’s leading drone proponents is now focusing on the war’s next phase: “the battle for minds,” The New York Times reported. She is spearheading efforts to deploy “cognitive warfare” to undermine public support within Russia for the war.

J.D. Capelouto
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