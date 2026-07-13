‘Coalition of the Willing’ meets in Paris to discuss more Ukraine aid

Ukraine’s allies gather in Paris today to discuss further military aid for Kyiv, but Europe is still struggling to wean itself off Russian gas.

The “Coalition of the Willing,” a grouping led by France and the UK, has expanded to 37 members, mostly European.

It is expected to back new air-defense commitments for Ukraine, which is still suffering under Russian attacks even as battlefield momentum shifts in Kyiv’s favor.

EU countries, though, imported a record amount of LNG from Russia’s flagship Arctic plant, demonstrating the bloc’s struggles to cut Moscow off entirely despite heavily restricting pipeline gas, oil, and coal imports. A ban on LNG imports will come into effect in 2027.