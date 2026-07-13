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An underrated sci-fi horror film

Jul 13, 2026, 7:48pm EDT
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Event Horizon, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson

Event Horizon, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson.

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, the star of Jurassic Park and many other films, died last week aged 78. Obviously you’ve all seen Jurassic Park, so perhaps this underrated sci-fi horror might be worth checking out.

“Critics have never been kind” to it, The Guardian said in a roundup of Neill’s 20 best roles, “but it’s a cracking movie,” and Neill turns in a great performance as the designer of the cursed titular spacecraft: “A berserk reinvention of the mad scientist trope.” Stream Event Horizon where you are.

Tom Chivers
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