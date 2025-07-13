Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

Original Birkin sells for record $10.1 million

Jul 13, 2025, 10:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The original Birkin bag.
Sotheby’s

The original Birkin bag sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby’s, setting a new record for handbags.

In the mid-1980s, when Jane Birkin was (merely) a singer, actress, and model, her items spilled onto the floor during a flight, and she lamented to a fellow passenger — who happened to be Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas — that women’s handbags weren’t larger.

He sketched out a more practical design to her tastes, and an icon was born: Birkin bags have since commanded yearslong waiting lists and price tags in the tens of thousands.

Monogrammed with a “J.B.,” the original is the “starting point of an extraordinary story,” a Sotheby’s official told the BBC.

Brendan Ruberry
AD
AD