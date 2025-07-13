Events Email Briefings
Nvidia CEO downplays China risks ahead of Beijing trip

Jul 13, 2025, 6:15pm EDT
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025.
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters/File Photo

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Sunday downplayed US fears over his firm’s technology being abused by China, days ahead of his second trip to the country this year.

Huang told CNN that “we don’t have to worry about” China’s military using US-made technology because “they simply can’t rely on it.”

The tech CEO is expected to hold a media briefing in Beijing Wednesday that could offer more details on a new chip reportedly being designed for Chinese customers.

China is one of Nvidia’s biggest markets, accounting for 13% of its total sales for the fiscal year ending in January, even as Washington has placed increasingly restrictive limits on exports of Nvidia’s chips to the country.

Claire Cameron
