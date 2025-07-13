Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

NATO chief to meet Trump

Jul 13, 2025, 6:05pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US President Donald Trump speaks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as they attend the North Atlantic Council plenary meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in The Hague on June 25, 2025.
Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

NATO head Mark Rutte is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, this week.

The visit comes after Trump in a recent interview said that Washington would consider supplying weapons to Ukraine via NATO, and teased a “major statement” about Russia on Monday.

It could signal a U-turn from earlier this month, when the US temporarily froze some weapons shipments to Ukraine: The Pentagon’s top policy official, Elbridge Colby, suggested that Kyiv’s requests could stretch already-depleted US weapons stockpiles, and has long pushed for Washington to prioritize countering China instead of military commitments in Europe and the Middle East.

Mathias Hammer
AD
AD