NATO chief to meet Trump

NATO head Mark Rutte is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, this week.

The visit comes after Trump in a recent interview said that Washington would consider supplying weapons to Ukraine via NATO, and teased a “major statement” about Russia on Monday.

It could signal a U-turn from earlier this month, when the US temporarily froze some weapons shipments to Ukraine: The Pentagon’s top policy official, Elbridge Colby, suggested that Kyiv’s requests could stretch already-depleted US weapons stockpiles, and has long pushed for Washington to prioritize countering China instead of military commitments in Europe and the Middle East.