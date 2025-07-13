Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Gaza officials say children killed in Israeli strike while waiting for water

Jul 13, 2025, 12:01pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A Palestinian boy inspects the site of an Israeli strike that killed Palestinians, gathered to collect water from a distribution point, according to medics, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip July 13, 2025.
Stringer/Reuters

An Israeli missile strike killed ten civilians, including six children, who were waiting for water at a refugee camp on Sunday, Gazan officials said. Israel’s military said a “technical error” caused the missile to hit far from its intended target.

The latest strike comes as Israeli forces have ramped up aerial attacks on the strip in the last few weeks, with the ongoing ceasefire talks in Qatar reportedly far from a breakthrough.

Despite increasing international pressure to halt the fighting, the prolonged war with Hamas has likely improved Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political fortunes, The New York Times reported. Netanyahu “has reshaped the political map. He’s now in a strong position to win elections again,” a political strategist aligned with the Israeli leader said.

Mathias Hammer
AD
AD