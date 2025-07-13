Events Email Briefings
EU delays tariff countermeasures in hope of US trade deal

Jul 13, 2025, 12:37pm EDT
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and European Council President Antonio Costa, on the day of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium June 26, 2025.
Yves Herman/Reuters/File Photo

The European Union will delay planned tariffs on $25 billion-worth of US exports as officials rush to secure a trade deal after President Donald Trump proposed 30% levies on European goods starting next month.

Despite the fresh urgency, the bloc’s nations appear divided over how to approach negotiations: France’s President Emmanuel Macron called on the EU to speed up its preparation for retaliatory measures, while Berlin said the bloc must remain “pragmatic.”

EU officials told the Financial Times that Trump may not follow through on his 30% tariff threat, with one pointing to the likelihood of US investors reacting badly to steep levies on a key trading partner: “We trust in the markets,” one official said.

Mathias Hammer
