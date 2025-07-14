One of the most popular podcasts in the US is hoping to grow its Spanish-speaking audience in the US.

Semafor has learned that on July 21, Dateline will launch Dateline en Español, a podcast adaptation of Telemundo’s Spanish-language episodes of Dateline.

The show plans to drop episodes twice a week every Thursday and Friday, though for the first several weeks the podcast will release episodes daily.

It’s a further expansion of the Dateline brand in Spanish. In February, NBC announced that it would air fully translated Spanish-language Dateline episodes hosted by Noticias Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro.





