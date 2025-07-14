As Republicans closed in on passing Donald Trump’s spending bill, the leader of a prominent partisan Democratic news organization sent out an urgent plea to donors.

In an email earlier this month to top donors and other Democrats obtained by Semafor, Courier Newsroom founder Tara McGowan said that the organization was running low on the funds it needed to sufficiently push out content about the spending bill, which included cuts to Medicaid and food stamps, and increases in immigration enforcement and defense spending, among other provisions.

McGowan said the organization had published over 500 stories around the bill across 11 different Courier-owned outlets. But she said they were not breaking through, and after the organization’s worst fundraising quarters in six years, Courier needed more funds to promote the articles across social media.

“The problem isn’t the volume of the stories we are publishing — it is that without funding, we can’t get these stories in front of more of the audiences we need to be reaching to increase awareness and opposition,” she said. “We currently do not have any funding to boost our coverage of this bill to news-avoidant Americans who are not already subscribing to our newsrooms, and no new funding to increase our subscriber bases in critical competitive districts and states.”

She continued: “As a deep believer in the need for our movement to invest in year-round, always-on media infrastructure, I hate asking for rapid response funding, but this is a crisis moment and year-round media efforts like ours are still not getting the resourcing we need to be as effective as we can be.”

She said if given the resources, Courier could provide “scalable boosted news and/or targeted subscriber acquisition program using our coverage of this bill within hours,” and said the organization could also promote pieces reaching in districts where Republican members are opposed to Medicaid cuts and reckless spending.

“If we can raise $2M this week, we can reach 6 Million under-reached Americans across battleground states now through the next four weeks or the final votes on this bill — through boosting our news through targeted ads and through our network of local, trusted creators in our states.”

