Secret Service couldn’t find who brought cocaine into the White House

The Secret Service has closed its investigation into the baggie of cocaine found inside the White House earlier this month with no leads and without finding a person of interest, the agency said Thursday.
No useable DNA or fingerprints were found on the package, and surveillance footage inside the White House also offered no clues into who brought the cocaine inside the building.
“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” the Secret Service said in a statement.
The cocaine was found in early July in a “heavily traveled area,” where visitors to the West Wing, including tour groups, pass through, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week, declining to answer specifics about the probe.
“We have confidence that the Secret Service is going to get to the bottom of this,” she said.