Secret Service couldn’t find who brought cocaine into the White House

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The cocaine was found in early July in a “heavily traveled area,” where visitors to the West Wing, including tour groups, pass through, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week, declining to answer specifics about the probe.

“We have confidence that the Secret Service is going to get to the bottom of this,” she said.