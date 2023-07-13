The actors are striking. Here’s what happens now

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing over 150,000 movie and TV actors, is striking alongside writers for their first double strike in 63 years after contract talks with studios failed.

Union leaders announced the strike Thursday, with SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher saying the “entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI.” Screenwriters, meanwhile, have been on strike since May after contract negotiations failed.

SAG had been negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios like Paramount, Sony Pictures, Universal, and Disney, as well as streamers like Netflix and Amazon. The actors had been pushing for better pay and streaming residuals.

The studio alliance said it was disappointed in the decision to strike and that other professions dependent on the industry, like makeup artists and set designers, would be hurt, The Los Angeles Times reported.

