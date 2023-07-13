What experts make of Germany’s first ‘China strategy’

Germany released its first “China strategy” on Thursday, as the EU’s largest economy seeks to grapple with an increased reliance on an increasingly aggressive China.

The 64-page document made clear that Germany sees China as a rival, and wants companies to ”de-risk" and be less dependent on Beijing. But it’s not advocating for a full “de-coupling” from China, and it still described China as a partner, especially on issues like climate change and global health.

We’ve curated insights and analysis on what experts make of the document.