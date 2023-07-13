What to know: Chinese hackers accused of US government breach

Cyberspies accessed the emails for about a month before the breach was discovered, The Washington Post reported. The issue was discovered around the time that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council told the Post that officials contacted Microsoft “to find the source and vulnerability in their cloud service. We continue to hold the procurement providers of the U.S. government to a high security threshold.”

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Wednesday that the U.S. is “the world’s biggest hacking empire and global cyber thief.” She added that cybersecurity institutions in China “have issued reports to reveal U.S. government’s cyberattacks against China over the years, but the U.S. has yet to make a response.”