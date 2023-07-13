noscript
Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Jul 13, 2023, 10:33am EDT
businesstechNorth America

Former Celsius crypto CEO arrested for fraud

Reuters
Reuters TV via REUTERS
The News

Authorities on Monday arrested Alex Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of the bankrupt Celsius crypto lending company, Bloomberg first reported.

Mashinsky has been reportedly charged with fraud and attempted manipulation of other crypto currencies shortly before Celsius’ own collapse. Celsius has also agreed to a $4.7 billion settlement with government regulators, CNBC reported.

The arrest is the latest high-profile crackdown on the crypto market in recent months.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

