Former Celsius crypto CEO arrested for fraud

Authorities on Monday arrested Alex Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of the bankrupt Celsius crypto lending company, Bloomberg first reported.

Mashinsky has been reportedly charged with fraud and attempted manipulation of other crypto currencies shortly before Celsius’ own collapse. Celsius has also agreed to a $4.7 billion settlement with government regulators, CNBC reported.

The arrest is the latest high-profile crackdown on the crypto market in recent months.

