Lindsey Graham, Republican senator and Trump ally, dies

Lindsey Graham, the prominent Republican senator and staunch ally of US President Donald Trump, died suddenly on Saturday at the age of 71.

His office said in a statement that he died following “a brief and sudden illness.”

Graham, elected to the Senate in 2002, had been running for re-election in November’s midterm elections. He was once a leading critic of Trump’s, but in later years became a supporter of the president and a close friend. “After that fight was over,” Trump said last month, “we were best of friends, and he’s helped me as much as anybody in the Senate.”

Graham “was always working, and was a true American Patriot,” Trump posted on social media early Sunday morning. “Lindsey will be greatly missed.” The president said details on funeral arrangements would be released later.

Graham’s death caught Washington by surprise. A staunch supporter of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, he had just returned from a trip to Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published video of their meeting on Friday.

The details of his passing were not immediately clear, but The Washington Post reported that emergency medical personnel responded to a call Saturday night about a person experiencing chest pains at the home on Capitol Hill that Graham owns. Responders reportedly administered CPR to a man experiencing cardiac arrest, according to the Post, which obtained police scanner audio.

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Graham’s passing robs the Senate of one of its main Republican foreign policy voices. The South Carolina Republican was a proponent of US military action in Iran, a staunch supporter of Israel, and a leading voice calling for more penalties against Russia over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Graham was among senators pushing a bipartisan bill to beef up sanctions on Russia, and had just announced a deal with the White House to move stronger penalties on Russian oil purchasers.

The decision falls to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, to pick someone to replace Graham for the remainder of his term, which ends at the start of January.

In the interim, his death further shrinks the Republican majority in the Senate. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been out for weeks due to hospitalization, though his office has provided few details on his condition.

South Carolina will also need to hold a special election to replace Graham, who had already won his primary, on the ballot. The state board of elections director told local WYFF news in the state that there would likely be a July 21-28 filing period and a special election by August 11.





