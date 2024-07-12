Starmer’s honeymoon may be ending as Labour faces its first crisis

Change requires more than slogans

Sources: The Financial Times , Bloomberg

Delivering on Labour’s election slogan of “change” will require Starmer to break down internal silos within government departments, a think tank expert argued in the Financial Times, adding that the prime minister’s missions as currently set are not as broad-reaching and collaborative as Labour presents them to be. Instead of rushing through a policy blitz in the first 100 days, Starmer should harness the “luxury of time” that Labour’s landslide win afforded him to thoughtfully implement change, a Bloomberg columnist wrote, arguing that: “The scorched economic and social earth left behind by the Conservative Party can’t be replanted in a single season, or even five.”