Saudi Arabia to host first ever Esports Olympics as professional gaming takes off

Riyadh seen as using esports to boost soft power

Sources: CBS News , The Guardian , The Verge

Saudi Arabia has for years been accused of “sportswashing,” or attempting to distract from its human rights abuses by investing heavily in professional golf and soccer leagues.

“By zeroing in on the burgeoning eSports market, Saudi Arabia has added a new layer to its soft power strategy in an attempt to polish its public image on the international stage,” The Guardian reported. Whether Saudi Arabia is spending money on business deals or investing heavily in competitive gaming, one foreign policy expert told the Verge, “there are always strings attached.”