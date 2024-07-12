Russia vows ‘military response’ to US missile plan, sparking fears of arms race

New missiles could make up for Europe’s ‘desperate’ air defense shortfall

Western officials defended the decision, saying it improves Europe’s ability to defend itself and shows the US standing by its commitment to protecting its NATO allies. Because European countries have given away much of their air defense systems to Ukraine, the long-range missiles will help compensate for this shortfall, one senior NATO official told a briefing on the sidelines of this week’s summit, arguing that the Germany-based strike system would also be a form of air defense. “If you can take out the [missile] launchers you can stop the attacks coming towards you,” the official said. “I view that very much in the context of the desperate need to get more air defense into Europe.”