Democrats steal the RNC’s show

Attention is hardly the only currency in politics. But in the 21st Century, it has proven a valuable and elusive one. And I’m not sure Trump’s aides are correct to make the unusual — for Trump, for politics — bet that the less attention the Republican nominee gets, the better.

In fact, the Democrats’ crisis also exposes Trump’s unexpected weakness: He has grown, in the media term of art, boring.

“3rd Trump RNC vs. history in the making next week by the minute?” texted one prominent television producer. “I know what I’m watching.”

Perhaps that’s fine with Trump, an unpopular candidate sitting on a solid, if modest, lead. Republicans have already shifted RNC rules so that he can name his vice presidential nominee as late as possible, giving him a chance to time the news for maximum coverage. Trump, a showman, loves a surprise, so perhaps he’ll diverge from the safe list of candidates currently in circulation. But it’s hard to see a rapprochement with Marco Rubio, or the ascendancy of Doug Burgum, making much of an impact on this news cycle.

And if Biden is no longer the Democratic nominee next week, his party could easily drown out, or reframe, the Republican convention. A shock new presumptive Democratic nominee, say Kamala Harris, campaigning outside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee would be far more compelling than anything happening inside the building.