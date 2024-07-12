China is closely watching US election chaos

China torn over which US president might be best

Source: The Hill

There is much debate over which president Beijing would prefer. Both Trump and Biden are in favor of more tariffs on Chinese goods, and while Biden’s foreign policy is clear-cut, Trump offers an extra layer of unpredictability. A second Trump presidency means China faces a “wild card” in terms of US policies, Patricia Kim, a Chinese foreign policy expert with the Brookings Institution, told The Hill. Chinese officials “are concerned that Biden will continue his policy of tough economic competition with China,” and while “advisors in the Trump campaign speak in very hardline ways… we don’t know exactly what kind of policies that President Trump might prefer,” she said.