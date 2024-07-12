Events Newsletters
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Updated Jul 12, 2024, 7:49am EDT
South America

Argentina’s expected inflation rate rise threatens economic growth

Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Argentina’s inflation rate was forecast to have increased in June, breaking a five-month streak of cooling price rises and threatening economic growth.

While international lending organizations have lauded President Javier Milei’s plan to tackle inflation, decreasing productivity still besets Argentina, as it does much of the rest of Latin America. As manufacturing jobs across the region have faded over the last few decades, workers have become “stuck” in less productive roles in services.

Meanwhile, poor urban planning and congestion has done little to increase the economic prospects of those who move to cities, an expert argued in the Council on Foreign Relations. As lenders — notably Chinese firms — shy away from the region, Latin America could face a lost decade.

