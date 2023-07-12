Uganda joins band of African nations requiring Big Tech to pay taxes

Uganda’s parliament passed a tax on the incomes of foreign digital services providers operating in the country, joining a growing list of African countries seeking a share of revenue generated locally by technology companies.

The 5% levy on non-resident providers was passed on Tuesday (July 11) as part of a revision of the country’s income tax law that includes a new provision taxing some local loss-making companies. A post on the government’s Twitter account indicated the digital services tax was requested by Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni.

Henry Musasizi, Uganda’s minister of state for finance, said the tax is for the government to get a cut of what it helps to generate. “For Uber, the money goes to California; the man derives income, but pays no taxes. Now we are saying, can we have a mechanism of having the taxes?” he said.