What it means: NATO commits to eventual Ukraine membership without a timeline

In a statement released on Tuesday the alliance said that Ukraine would be given an eventual path to membership, saying that NATO “will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.”

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the communiqué’s vague wording shortly before the document’s release, writing on Twitter that “it seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance.”

Zelenskyy will engage in bilateral talks with the United States, Canada, Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, and Japan on Wednesday in hopes of securing additional arms as Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues.