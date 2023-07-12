What to know about Milan Kundera, the author of ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’ who died at 94

Born in Brno in 1929, Kundera’s novel The Joke launched him to fame in the 1960s. With Lightness, Kundera found a global audience: The novel was translated into more than 20 languages after it ricocheted to critical acclaim in 1984.

A member of the Communist Party, Kundera was twice expelled from the party due to “anti-communist activities,” and later moved to Paris out of anger over the Czechoslovakian government’s repression of the anti-Soviet uprisings and the Prague Spring.

Kundera lost his Czech citizenship and his books were banned in the country. He never returned, and considered himself a French author, writing his later works exclusively in French.