Christopher Wray slams GOP calls to defund FBI as ‘disastrous’

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that some Republicans’ calls to defund his agency are “ill-conceived,” detailing what would happen if that were to become a reality.

During testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, Wray said defunding or dismantling the FBI would be “disastrous for 38,000 hard-working career law enforcement professionals and their families.”

Wray said it would also negatively impact state and local law enforcement partners who depend on the FBI.

“It would hurt the American people, neighborhoods and communities all across this country,” he said, adding that “the people that it would help would be ... violent gangs and cartels, foreign terrorists, Chinese spies, hackers, and so forth.”