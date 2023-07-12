‘Barbie’ will not be banned in the Philippines

The Philippines decided that it will not ban Barbie from being shown in the country after a “meticulous review” of a map of the South China Sea that’s depicted in the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie.

At the center of the controversy was the “nine-dash line” — a U-shaped line on the map which outlines China’s territorial claim in the region that isn’t recognized globally.

Philippines’ Movie and Television Review and Classification Board said Wednesday that after consulting “a legal expert on the West Philippines Sea,” it was “convinced” that the world map in the movie does not actually depict the “nine-dash line” — but instead “portrayed the route of a make-believe journey of Barbie from Barbie Land to the ‘real world,’ as an integral part of the story.”

The government will instead issue a PG13 rating for the film.