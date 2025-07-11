Events Email Briefings
US turns hawkish on Russia

Jul 11, 2025, 6:36am EDT
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Marcos Brindicci/File Photo/Reuters

Washington’s hawkish turn against Russia intensified as US President Donald Trump said he would send weapons to Ukraine via NATO and may back new sanctions on Moscow.

The twin moves represent a sharp contrast to the early months of the Trump administration, which were characterized by fitful attempts to coax Russia into a ceasefire as part of a broader rapprochement.

Alongside talks by Kyiv’s US and European allies in Rome to bolster Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, the latest announcements suggest growing momentum to repel Russia’s recent battlefield progress.

Still, analysts cautioned against reading too much into the White House’s apparent shift: “Trump’s record on Ukraine is reason for caution,” a former top US diplomat argued. “I’m not holding my breath.”

Prashant Rao
