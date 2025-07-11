Trump threatens fresh tariffs on Canada

US President Donald Trump threatened a fresh wave of across-the-board tariffs, with particularly onerous levies on Canada.

Doubling down on his trade war, Trump suggested a universal rate of up to 20% in an NBC interview, and warned of 35% tariffs on Canadian imports, with the levies coming into force on Aug. 1.

The Canada duties in particular point to Trump’s use of tariffs to extract political leverage rather than to address trade imbalances, a strategy The Wall Street Journal described as “breaking with more than a half-century of global economic precedent.”

Trump argued that Ottawa had failed to tackle fentanyl, and has similarly threatened tariffs against Brazil for its prosecution of a former president Trump views as an ally.