Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump threatens fresh tariffs on Canada

Jul 11, 2025, 6:26am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Donald Trump threatened a fresh wave of across-the-board tariffs, with particularly onerous levies on Canada.

Doubling down on his trade war, Trump suggested a universal rate of up to 20% in an NBC interview, and warned of 35% tariffs on Canadian imports, with the levies coming into force on Aug. 1.

The Canada duties in particular point to Trump’s use of tariffs to extract political leverage rather than to address trade imbalances, a strategy The Wall Street Journal described as “breaking with more than a half-century of global economic precedent.”

Trump argued that Ottawa had failed to tackle fentanyl, and has similarly threatened tariffs against Brazil for its prosecution of a former president Trump views as an ally.

A chart showing Canada’s exports by destination country.
Prashant Rao
AD
AD