Russian sabotage campaign escalates in Europe

A Russian sabotage campaign is gathering pace across Europe, intelligence officials warned.

Three men were found guilty of arson in the UK this week for burning down a warehouse containing supplies for Ukraine; prosecutors said it was masterminded by Russian intelligence services.

It’s one of more than 70 similar incidents linked to Russia since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported, and European officials warned that the campaign’s use of untrained saboteurs increased the risk of injury or death.

Moscow is not alone in waging a shadow war against Western nations, although other powers focus more on cyberattacks: The US arrested a Chinese national Tuesday for allegedly stealing COVID-19 research and mass-hacking email servers on behalf of Beijing.