Immigration worries ease in US

Jul 11, 2025, 5:26am EDT
People protesting against ICE immigration raids in Los Angeles.
Jill Connelly/File Photo/Reuters

More Americans say they want more immigration to the US, according to new Gallup data. Twenty-six percent of US adults say immigration should be increased — up from 16% a year ago — while 30% say it should be decreased, down from 55% last year.

A chart showing Americans’ preferred rate of immigration to the US via Gallup.

The number who want less immigration is close to the lowest level in the history of the poll, going back to 1965. A record high of 79% say they consider immigration good for the country.

The June polling suggests that President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda might not be as popular as his advisers think: Thirty-five percent said they approve of Trump’s handling of immigration, while 62% disapprove. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a record number of people in five years last month, but deportations are still lagging behind Trump’s pledges, NBC News reports.

Morgan Chalfant
