Immigration worries ease in US

More Americans say they want more immigration to the US, according to new Gallup data. Twenty-six percent of US adults say immigration should be increased — up from 16% a year ago — while 30% say it should be decreased, down from 55% last year.

The number who want less immigration is close to the lowest level in the history of the poll, going back to 1965. A record high of 79% say they consider immigration good for the country.

The June polling suggests that President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda might not be as popular as his advisers think: Thirty-five percent said they approve of Trump’s handling of immigration, while 62% disapprove. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a record number of people in five years last month, but deportations are still lagging behind Trump’s pledges, NBC News reports.